Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%.
NASDAQ CLDX traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,082. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73.
CLDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
