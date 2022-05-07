Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.56.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter.
About Cemtrex (Get Rating)
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cemtrex (CETX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.