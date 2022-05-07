Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cemtrex by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cemtrex by 703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

