Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.50. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -14.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,030 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,071 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

