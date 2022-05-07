Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.98.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$11.00 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -6.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.1180437 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -11.40%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

