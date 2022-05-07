Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

EBR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 846,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,853. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

