Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

LEU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.43. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.50). Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $384,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 11,900 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,252,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy (Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

