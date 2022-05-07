Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of CNTY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,683. The company has a market cap of $307.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Century Casinos by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Century Casinos by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

