Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks (Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.