Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDAY stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. 2,462,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.06. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

CDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,656.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,452. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

