CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21, Briefing.com reports. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.82. 2,945,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,655. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.19. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $8,789,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after acquiring an additional 422,514 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 815,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 368,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 78,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.16.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

