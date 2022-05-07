CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$126.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB.A shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$102.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$102.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. CGI has a 52 week low of C$98.77 and a 52 week high of C$116.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.84 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.