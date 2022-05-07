Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Announces Earnings Results

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50-11.75 EPS.

Shares of CRL traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.96. The stock had a trading volume of 606,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,113. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $230.62 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.88.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

