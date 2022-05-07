Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Announces Earnings Results

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50-11.75 EPS.
Shares of CRL traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.96. The stock had a trading volume of 606,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,113. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $230.62 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
