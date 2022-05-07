Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,892,000 after buying an additional 206,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,419,000 after buying an additional 86,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 395,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

