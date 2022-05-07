Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHK traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $93.15. 2,777,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.03%.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.