Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

CSSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $9.59 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.14% and a negative net margin of 45.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

