Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Posts Earnings Results

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CIM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.92%.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
