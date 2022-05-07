Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Posts Earnings Results

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CIM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 131.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 356,698 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,901.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 206,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 169,369 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 123,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 78,545 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

