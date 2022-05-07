Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Church & Dwight posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

