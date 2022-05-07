Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHUY. StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.17.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. 117,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,294. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.81. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 27.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

