Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna updated its FY22 guidance to at least $22.60 EPS.

Cigna stock opened at $266.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.69 and a 200 day moving average of $230.84.

Get Cigna alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.