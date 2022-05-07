Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.54). Cimpress reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 36.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cimpress by 144.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 127,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.53. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $45.98 and a 52-week high of $122.30.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

