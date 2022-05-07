Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The business had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNK stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.18. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cinemark by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cinemark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNK shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

