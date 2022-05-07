Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) will announce $2.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.76. Cintas reported earnings of $2.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.19 to $11.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $12.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $383.94 on Friday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

