City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.
Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $611.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.
City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).
