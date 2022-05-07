City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.04. 387,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,269. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in City Office REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

