Civista Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $312.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.92. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,416 shares of company stock worth $55,314 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 145.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIVB. StockNews.com began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

