Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CLH stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.43. 470,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,276. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.32. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

