Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CLH stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.43. 470,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,276. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.32. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.58.
In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.
Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
