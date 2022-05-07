Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

CWAN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 247,529 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $4,195,616.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 283,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,733 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

