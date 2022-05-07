Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Releases Earnings Results

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE CWAN traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.45. 478,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $73,745.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 283,486 shares of company stock worth $4,811,733 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

