Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.68. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 315.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after buying an additional 1,211,498 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $7,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 136,015 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,027,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

