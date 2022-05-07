Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16), reports. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. 891,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,784. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.46, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.68. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,069.23%.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

