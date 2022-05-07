Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Purchases 13 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,086 ($13.57) per share, for a total transaction of £141.18 ($176.36).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 3,408 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($14.58) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($49,683.15).

On Monday, March 7th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.02) per share, for a total transaction of £145.88 ($182.24).

On Monday, February 7th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($16.03) per share, for a total transaction of £153.96 ($192.33).

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,025 ($12.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,155.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,282.43. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 999 ($12.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,685 ($21.05).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.49) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($19.24) to GBX 1,370 ($17.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.99) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,588.33 ($19.84).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

