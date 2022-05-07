Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Cloudflare updated its FY22 guidance to $0.03-0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $12.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. 16,745,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,551. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.09.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,973,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $2,043,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $29,628,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.