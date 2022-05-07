Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-959 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.44 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.57.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE NET traded down $12.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,745,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,551. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $1,293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,973,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $29,628,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $2,043,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.