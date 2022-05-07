Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 36,757,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,684,549. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 12,490.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

