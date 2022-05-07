Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $0.99. 36,757,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,549. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.
A number of research firms have commented on CLVS. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Clovis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.