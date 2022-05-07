CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

CCMP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.88. 369,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CL King lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

