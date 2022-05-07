CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CL King downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.13.

NASDAQ CCMP traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.88. 369,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,247. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $15,346,000. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 14,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4,347.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 392,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,736,000 after buying an additional 54,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

