Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.25.

KOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.3528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

