Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 162.01% and a negative return on equity of 135.41%.
NASDAQ CDAK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 47,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.