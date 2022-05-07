Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 162.01% and a negative return on equity of 135.41%.

NASDAQ CDAK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 47,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDAK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

