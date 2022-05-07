Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CDE. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.96.

Shares of CDE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.86. 7,329,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,635. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after buying an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,243.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 133,647 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 566,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

