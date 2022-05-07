Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

In other news, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $7,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 47,069 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

