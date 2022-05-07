Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGEAF. TD Securities lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CGEAF opened at $74.75 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $98.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $81.11.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

