Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Cognex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Cognex stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22. Cognex has a 12-month low of $54.30 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognex by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Cognex by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Cognex by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cognex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

