Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Cognex has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. Cognex has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,231,000 after buying an additional 130,319 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognex by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Cognex by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

