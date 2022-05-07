Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of CGNX traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,343. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22. Cognex has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,231,000 after buying an additional 130,319 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 567,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,165,000 after acquiring an additional 141,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

