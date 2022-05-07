Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

