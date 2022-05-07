Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions updated its FY22 guidance to $4.45-4.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.52. 3,904,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,874,550 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $166,310,000 after buying an additional 118,776 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,434,319 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $127,252,000 after buying an additional 174,711 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 950,668 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,343,000 after buying an additional 30,644 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.