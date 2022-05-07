Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Cohen & Company Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
COHN stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $21.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.
Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.