Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Cohen & Company Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

COHN stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $21.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

