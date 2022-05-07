Cohen & Steers, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Cohen & Steers has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $76.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Cohen & Steers (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

