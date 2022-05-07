Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Ronald E. Nelson Sells 3,706 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COLM opened at $76.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.31. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.57.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

